Sanitation Workers' Conditions Linked To Suicide Attempts

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:10 PM

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide attempts

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by reports of increasing suicide attempts among sanitation workers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by reports of increasing suicide attempts among sanitation workers. Our sources allege that arbitrary layoffs and the non-payment of wages have continued for months. This is taking a brutal toll on a section of the workforce that is often considered 'invisible', despite providing vital labour.

HRCP condemns the indifference of the federal and provincial governments, and of municipal corporations, to such workers who consistently face hazardous working conditions. The Commission aims to work closely with sanitation workers' associations across the country, and demands that their grievances are heard and redressed fairly and promptly. Sanitation work demands the same dignity and welfare benefits as any other occupation.

