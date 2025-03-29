Open Menu

Sanitation Workers Express Concern Over Decision To Hold Deputation Allowance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sanitation workers express concern over decision to hold deputation allowance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The United Union of Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) here on Saturday expressed concern over the decision of stopping of payment of deputation allowance to water and sanitation workers.

Chairman of the Union, Malik Bilal Ahmad termed the decision of holding deputation allowance illegal saying that it would put the workers in financial distress.

He said that the allowance was being paid to workers under agreement between provincial government and sanitation companies.

He said that workers would not perform duties without payment of deputation allowance and the decision of provincial government to stop payment would be challenged in court.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

2 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

2 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

2 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

3 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

4 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

4 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

4 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

4 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan