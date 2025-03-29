Sanitation workers express concern over decision to hold deputation allowance

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The United Union of Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) here on Saturday expressed concern over the decision of stopping of payment of deputation allowance to water and sanitation workers.

Chairman of the Union, Malik Bilal Ahmad termed the decision of holding deputation allowance illegal saying that it would put the workers in financial distress.

He said that the allowance was being paid to workers under agreement between provincial government and sanitation companies.

He said that workers would not perform duties without payment of deputation allowance and the decision of provincial government to stop payment would be challenged in court.