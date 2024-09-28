Sanitation Workers In KP Got Salary Increases Following Protests
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In a significant development, the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Saturday has assured sanitation workers of a salary increase after successful negotiations.
The agreement came during discussions held at the residence of Zahid Sheikh, General Secretary of the Sanitation Workers Union TMA Abbottabad, which led to the acceptance of their demands.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved a budget that included a salary increase for daily wage workers to 36,000 PKR and a 25% raise for permanent employees. The Sanitation Workers Union TMA Abbottabad initiated peaceful protests due to the non-payment of these raises and threatened to go on strike if their demands were not met.
According to the details, WSSCA Abbottabad's HR department officials met with Zahid Sheikh, provided assurances regarding the approval of their charter of demands, prompting the union to postpone their protest.
The demands included a 25% salary increase, promotions for supervisors, regularization of contract employees, provision of complete uniforms and equipment, a 20% increase in deputation allowances, restoration of drivers' increments, and the filling of vacancies.
Previously, sanitation workers continued their duties without uniforms as a form of protest for the approval of their demands. Zahid Sheikh highlighted that despite multiple notifications to the WASA administration, no action had been taken on their requests prior to the negotiations.
The successful resolution of this issue reflects the growing recognition of the rights and needs of sanitation workers within the province, fostering hope for future improvements in their working conditions.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer of four convicted1 minute ago
-
CM takes notice of rape during robbery in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
Experts term PHL cornerstone for blood pressure awareness, management1 minute ago
-
26-member steering committee formed for tourism promotion1 minute ago
-
Mosque staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face salary crisis amid utility disconnections1 minute ago
-
9 dead, 1453 injured in 1351 RTCs in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Rs50m recovered valuables handed over to owners11 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to control dengue outbreak: Secretary Health KP11 minutes ago
-
Profiteers face harsh penalties21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority holds conference on violence against women21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police complaint cell receives 9,997 applications, resolves 9,07121 minutes ago
-
Three smart police stations near completion: RPO31 minutes ago