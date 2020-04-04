UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitiser Walk-through Gate Installed At Vegetable Market

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:32 PM

Sanitiser walk-through gate installed at Vegetable market

A sanitiser walk-through gate, installed at the entrance of vegetable and fruit market Layyah, was inaugurated by Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A sanitiser walk-through gate, installed at the entrance of vegetable and fruit market Layyah, was inaugurated by Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal and other officers were also present, says a handout issued here.

Syed Rafaqat said that the gate would disinfect the hair, clothes and hands of people who would pass through it. He said more gates would be installed in various parts of the district.

He urged people to adopt preventive and precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus. He said that the government was taking all necessary steps to protect people from the virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifte ..

6 minutes ago

Germany Repatriated Close to 200,000 Nationals Ove ..

4 minutes ago

Spain to Extend Emergency Coronavirus Measures Unt ..

4 minutes ago

Nation to emerge successful from Covid 19 challeng ..

4 minutes ago

Corona tests of 109 people randomly selected in UC ..

9 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs for effective management ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.