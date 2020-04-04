Sanitiser walk-through gate installed at Vegetable market

A sanitiser walk-through gate, installed at the entrance of vegetable and fruit market Layyah, was inaugurated by Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A sanitiser walk-through gate, installed at the entrance of vegetable and fruit market Layyah, was inaugurated by Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal and other officers were also present, says a handout issued here.

Syed Rafaqat said that the gate would disinfect the hair, clothes and hands of people who would pass through it. He said more gates would be installed in various parts of the district.

He urged people to adopt preventive and precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus. He said that the government was taking all necessary steps to protect people from the virus.