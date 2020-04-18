Sanitiser walkthrough gates installed at Holy Family Hospital

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), in continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, have installed sanitizer walkthrough gates at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to a spokesman, RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza visited the site after complete installation and handed over the control of the walkthrough gates to hospital's administration.

The spokesman said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to prevent coronavirus in the precincts of RDA keeping in view the ground facts.

All the available resources were being utilized to deal with the coronavirus.

The chairman said that timely disinfection spray was also being carried out to protect the residents from COVID-19.