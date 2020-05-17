UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Gates Installed At 3 Taluka Hospitals Of Matiari District

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Sanitizer gates installed at 3 taluka hospitals of Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Sanitizer gates have been installed at 3 taluka hospitals of Matiari district as a preventive measure from COVID-19 by the Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman here on Sunday.

Chairman Town committee New Saeedabad Haji Aziz Rahoo, Member district council Matiari syed Muqeem Shah and Information Secretary Pakistan peoples party Nisar Saagar were also present on the occasion.

They stressed the need for adopting precautionary measures in taluka hospitals to minimize long queue of people throng to hospitals.

They further said that installation of sanitizer gates was much needed in all taluka hospitals of Matiari district.

Meanwhile Chairman District Council Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman visited sanitizer gates installed in Taluka hospitals of Hala, Matiari and New Saeed Abad. He said that precautionary measures was only solution to contain spread of coronavirus.

While expressing his displeasure over situation of public hospitals of the district Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman said that installing sanitizer gates in hospitals aiming to provide maximum facilities to poor segment of society visiting hospitals for treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Hala Matiari Saeedabad Fakhar Zaman Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

3 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.