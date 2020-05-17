Sanitizer gates installed at 3 taluka hospitals of Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Sanitizer gates have been installed at 3 taluka hospitals of Matiari district as a preventive measure from COVID-19 by the Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman here on Sunday.

Chairman Town committee New Saeedabad Haji Aziz Rahoo, Member district council Matiari syed Muqeem Shah and Information Secretary Pakistan peoples party Nisar Saagar were also present on the occasion.

They stressed the need for adopting precautionary measures in taluka hospitals to minimize long queue of people throng to hospitals.

They further said that installation of sanitizer gates was much needed in all taluka hospitals of Matiari district.

Meanwhile Chairman District Council Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman visited sanitizer gates installed in Taluka hospitals of Hala, Matiari and New Saeed Abad. He said that precautionary measures was only solution to contain spread of coronavirus.

While expressing his displeasure over situation of public hospitals of the district Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman said that installing sanitizer gates in hospitals aiming to provide maximum facilities to poor segment of society visiting hospitals for treatment.