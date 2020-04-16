UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Gates Installed At Police Offices In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

Sanitizer gates installed at police offices in Faisalabad

On the direction of CPO Suhail Ch, sanitizer gates have been installed at the entry points of police offices as a preventive measure from COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : On the direction of CPO Suhail Ch, sanitizer gates have been installed at the entry points of police offices as a preventive measure from COVID-19.

The gates have been installed at main gates of RPO Office, CPO Office and SSP Operations Office.

According to DSP Headquarter Ishtiaq Rasool, sanitizer gates will shower sanitizer on visitors to disinfect them from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Film Star Shan rejects Chairman Barabri Party's cr ..

12 minutes ago

UAE evacuates 11 foreign nationals stranded in Soc ..

16 minutes ago

OFID dedicates US$1 billion to COVID-19 efforts in ..

17 minutes ago

ITC announces 1,091,580 transactions during Q1 of ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways plans to outsource 16 trains on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.