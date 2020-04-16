Sanitizer gates installed at police offices in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : On the direction of CPO Suhail Ch, sanitizer gates have been installed at the entry points of police offices as a preventive measure from COVID-19.

The gates have been installed at main gates of RPO Office, CPO Office and SSP Operations Office.

According to DSP Headquarter Ishtiaq Rasool, sanitizer gates will shower sanitizer on visitors to disinfect them from coronavirus.