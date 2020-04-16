Sanitizer walk-through gate installed at DHQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A sanitiser walk-through gate donated by Pak Army has been installed at the entry point of emergency block of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza and Pak Army officer inaugurated the sanitizer gate by passed through the gate during their visit to the hospital here on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Habib Buttar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked the Pak Army for donating sanitizer walk through gate to the DHQ Hospital and said the district government was also adopting precautionary measures for saving the people from coronavirus.

An army officer said that 4 to 5 people could easily pass through the sanitizer walk through gate at one time. He said the sanitizer has produced chlorine fungus in the walk through gate through nozzles and those passing through chlorine fungus would be sterilized.