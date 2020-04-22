Sanitizer walk through gate installed at Lawari tunnel

The Drosh and Chitral TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din have jointly installed the first smart- sanitizer walkthrough gate at Baradam near Lawari Tunnel to scan passengers for coronavirus which would help contain spread of the contagion

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Drosh and Chitral TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din have jointly installed the first smart- sanitizer walkthrough gate at Baradam near Lawari Tunnel to scan passengers for coronavirus which would help contain spread of the contagion.

Officials said that whenever any traveler from the down districts interring into Chitral, they will first pass through the walk-through gate where anti-bacterial chemical would be sprayed besides detecting his body temperature if a passenger has a temperature.

Through this, the walkthrough will ring the bells, which will make it easier for the patient to be more diagnosed and treated.

Aminur Rehman, a spokesman for the Tehsil Municipal Administration, told the media that Baradam is the gateway Chitral where people coming from down districts this walkthrough will be sanitized them and hope to stop the Corona virus from spreading . The risk of spreading the outbreak will be minimized by this way.

Tehsil municipal officer Misbah-ud-din told local journalists that the Tehsil administration has been working hard day and night to prevent the people from coronavirus by spraying anti-germs chemicals at public places, mosques, hospitals, vegetable markets etc.