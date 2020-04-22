UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Walk Through Gate Installed At Lawari Tunnel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Sanitizer walk through gate installed at Lawari tunnel

The Drosh and Chitral TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din have jointly installed the first smart- sanitizer walkthrough gate at Baradam near Lawari Tunnel to scan passengers for coronavirus which would help contain spread of the contagion

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Drosh and Chitral TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din have jointly installed the first smart- sanitizer walkthrough gate at Baradam near Lawari Tunnel to scan passengers for coronavirus which would help contain spread of the contagion.

Officials said that whenever any traveler from the down districts interring into Chitral, they will first pass through the walk-through gate where anti-bacterial chemical would be sprayed besides detecting his body temperature if a passenger has a temperature.

Through this, the walkthrough will ring the bells, which will make it easier for the patient to be more diagnosed and treated.

Aminur Rehman, a spokesman for the Tehsil Municipal Administration, told the media that Baradam is the gateway Chitral where people coming from down districts this walkthrough will be sanitized them and hope to stop the Corona virus from spreading . The risk of spreading the outbreak will be minimized by this way.

Tehsil municipal officer Misbah-ud-din told local journalists that the Tehsil administration has been working hard day and night to prevent the people from coronavirus by spraying anti-germs chemicals at public places, mosques, hospitals, vegetable markets etc.

Related Topics

Chitral Market Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian killed in car-ramming, stabbing attack ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Petroleum Minister Calls for Additional Me ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 209 deaths after 9, 749 cases of ..

18 minutes ago

War against coronovirus can be won with collective ..

1 minute ago

Three shot dead, two injured in separate incidents ..

1 minute ago

Chess legend Kasparov to play in new Online Nation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.