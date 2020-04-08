Sanitizer walk through gate instated at entrance of Saidu Sharif hospital in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration of Swat has installed a sanitizer walk through gate at the entrance of Saidu Sharif casualty for the safety of visitors and prevention of corona virus infection.

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the walk through gate has been installed in pursuance of the directives of Chief Secretary KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam said the gate has been installed at a location to ensure that every visitor to the hospital is dis-infected.

The KP government, he continued, is taking all possible measures for protection and safety of the people from this pandemic.

He said more gates would also be installed at different locations of the district where people usually gathers for routing activity.