Sanitizer Walk Through Gates Installed At Trauma Centre PMH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah inaugurated walk through installed at Trauma Centre Peoples Medical Hospital, the anti-viral walk gate was installed with the cooperation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah inaugurated walk through installed at Trauma Centre Peoples Medical Hospital, the anti-viral walk gate was installed with the cooperation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology.

On the occasion, the commissioner directed Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital to bound all the incoming persons and patients to pass through anti-viral walk through gate in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The commissioner also visited the heat stroke ward set up at the PMC Hospital. He instructed medical superintendent for availability of all medical and treatment facilities for public during current heat wave situation.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Science Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr Saeeda Baloch and other official were present on the occasion. Later Commissioner visited Nawabshah city and viewed the prevailing situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

