Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate Installed At Commissioner Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Commissioner office

An anti viral spray walkthrough gate was installed at the main gate of the office commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division here Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :An anti viral spray walkthrough gate was installed at the main gate of the office commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division here Tuesday.

The walkthrough gate was installed on the directives of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah in order to prevent the staff and employees of Commissioner office and public visiting office from the deadly coronavirus.

The Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that only best way to prevent from pandemic was proper care and adopting precautionary measures. Commissioner appealed general public to stay home and stay safe by adopting preventive measures in order to defeat the virus.

