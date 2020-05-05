UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate Installed At Khaslat Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Khaslat Hospital

The philanthropist Dr Mohammad Yousaf has installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at entrance of Khaslat Hospital here to avoid coronavirus

MARDAN, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The philanthropist Dr Mohammad Yousaf has installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at entrance of Khaslat Hospital here to avoid coronavirus.

He said the purpose of the gate was to keep the patients and their visitors sanitized against coronavirus and other germs before entering the hospital, adding that an anti-septic water tank has also be placed outside the hospital for passersby to keep their hands clean and germs free.

He urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus contraction and it spread.

Meanwhile, Labor education Organisation and "Sath Sab Ka" Development Organisation distributed food packages among poor and destitute families, widows and skilled ladies here in Union Council Katti Ghari and other areas of the city.

Related Topics

Poor Education Water Tank All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fiat Chrysler, PSA retain merger target date

2 minutes ago

Rs 5.85 billion spent on 546 development schemes i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's State Council Working Group Discusses Mak ..

2 minutes ago

UK sports leaders outline 'catastrophic' coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Welfare organizations distribute ration among need ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.