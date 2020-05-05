Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Khaslat Hospital

The philanthropist Dr Mohammad Yousaf has installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at entrance of Khaslat Hospital here to avoid coronavirus

MARDAN, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The philanthropist Dr Mohammad Yousaf has installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at entrance of Khaslat Hospital here to avoid coronavirus.

He said the purpose of the gate was to keep the patients and their visitors sanitized against coronavirus and other germs before entering the hospital, adding that an anti-septic water tank has also be placed outside the hospital for passersby to keep their hands clean and germs free.

He urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus contraction and it spread.

Meanwhile, Labor education Organisation and "Sath Sab Ka" Development Organisation distributed food packages among poor and destitute families, widows and skilled ladies here in Union Council Katti Ghari and other areas of the city.