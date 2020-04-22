UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate Installed In HSTH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:49 PM

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed in HSTH

Administrator Town-III Mian Anis-ur-Rehman Wednesday installed a special sanitizer walkthrough gate at Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital (HSTH) under the supervision of Chief Officer Nasrallah Shah so that patients in the hospital will be used in addition to different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-III Mian Anis-ur-Rehman Wednesday installed a special sanitizer walkthrough gate at Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital (HSTH) under the supervision of Chief Officer Nasrallah Shah so that patients in the hospital will be used in addition to different areas.

Hand washing tanks were also installed while Abbas Ali, who is in-charge of spraying in various hospitals in the outskirts of downtown, was also being sprayed in quarantine areas on a daily basis in order to extend safety to the general public from coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 369 inmates ahead of Ramadan

6 minutes ago

Russia's Coronavirus Death-Rate Lower Than 1 Perce ..

2 minutes ago

CDWP approves 3 projects of Rs12.55 bn, refers 2 p ..

3 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 41 points, ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) provides further ince ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Holding Clinical Trials for 5 Medicines for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.