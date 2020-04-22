Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed in HSTH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-III Mian Anis-ur-Rehman Wednesday installed a special sanitizer walkthrough gate at Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital (HSTH) under the supervision of Chief Officer Nasrallah Shah so that patients in the hospital will be used in addition to different areas.

Hand washing tanks were also installed while Abbas Ali, who is in-charge of spraying in various hospitals in the outskirts of downtown, was also being sprayed in quarantine areas on a daily basis in order to extend safety to the general public from coronavirus infection.