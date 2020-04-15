UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizer Walkthrough Gates Installed At City Rawalpindi Hospitals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Sanitizer walkthrough gates installed at city Rawalpindi hospitals

To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, disinfectant walkthrough gates have been installed at two hospitals of the city as precautionary measure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, disinfectant walkthrough gates have been installed at two hospitals of the city as precautionary measure.

According to RDA spokesman, two walkthrough gates have been installed at Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarter Hospitals by Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA).

RDA Chairman Tariq Murtaza while visiting the sites after completing the installation handed over the control of the walkthrough gates to hospital's administration.

The chairman said that one more sanitizer gate would be installed at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) within two days.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to prevent coronavirus in the precincts of RDA keeping in view the ground facts. All the available resources were being used to deal with the coronavirus.

The chairman said that timely disinfection spray was also being carried out in RDA areas to protect the residents from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

16 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

46 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

1 hour ago

Easter Vigil for Orthodox Christians in Qatar to B ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Regrets Trump's Decision to Suspend Funding ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.