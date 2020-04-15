Sanitizer walkthrough gates installed at city Rawalpindi hospitals

To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, disinfectant walkthrough gates have been installed at two hospitals of the city as precautionary measure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, disinfectant walkthrough gates have been installed at two hospitals of the city as precautionary measure.

According to RDA spokesman, two walkthrough gates have been installed at Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarter Hospitals by Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA).

RDA Chairman Tariq Murtaza while visiting the sites after completing the installation handed over the control of the walkthrough gates to hospital's administration.

The chairman said that one more sanitizer gate would be installed at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) within two days.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to prevent coronavirus in the precincts of RDA keeping in view the ground facts. All the available resources were being used to deal with the coronavirus.

The chairman said that timely disinfection spray was also being carried out in RDA areas to protect the residents from COVID-19.