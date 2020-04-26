Sanitizers distributes at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Wah Nobel Group of Companies distributed hand sanitizers here at DC office on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson,a team of Wah nobel group of companies visited DC office and distributed World Health Organization (WHO) approved sanitizers among the employees.

Wah group of companies was donating sanitizers to government sector, army, corporations, industries and private sectors at cheaper rates,spokesman added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Afifa Shajia appreciated their efforts in a fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Nobel team members Mr. Arsalan Younus and Muhammad Zeeshan,General Assistant Revenue Malik Arshad and Incharge Corona Crisis Management Cell Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.