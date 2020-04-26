UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizers Distributes At DC Office

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Sanitizers distributes at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Wah Nobel Group of Companies distributed hand sanitizers here at DC office on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson,a team of Wah nobel group of companies visited DC office and distributed World Health Organization (WHO) approved sanitizers among the employees.

Wah group of companies was donating sanitizers to government sector, army, corporations, industries and private sectors at cheaper rates,spokesman added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Afifa Shajia appreciated their efforts in a fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Nobel team members Mr. Arsalan Younus and Muhammad Zeeshan,General Assistant Revenue Malik Arshad and Incharge Corona Crisis Management Cell Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Army Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

12 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

12 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.