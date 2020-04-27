UrduPoint.com
Mon 27th April 2020

Sanitizers donated by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS)

A Non- Government Orgnization, on Monday provided hand sanitizers for government sector, Media houses, home based workers , industries and private sectors

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A Non- Government Orgnization, on Monday provided hand sanitizers for government sector, Media houses, home based workers , industries and private sectors.

According to an official spokesperson, Hira Soomro, a team of the NGO- Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) visited the DC office and donated WHO-approved sanitizers.

This organisation also provided sanitizers to government sector, media houses, home based workers, industries and private sectors at free of cost, the spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Qadeer Raza Ansari appreciated the efforts of the IGHDS to contain coronavirus outbreak.

