Sanitizers donated by private company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Wah Nobel Group of companies provided hand sanitizers here at DC office for use by government sector, army, corporations, industries and private sectors.

According to official spokesperson, a team of Wah Nobel group of companies visited DC office and donated WHO approved sanitizers among the employees there.

This group also provided sanitizers to government sector, army, corporations, industries and private sectors at cheaper rates,spokesman added. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH), Afifa Shajia appreciated the efforts to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Nobel team members Arsalan Younus, Muhammad Zeeshan, alongside General Assistant Revenue Malik Arshad and Incharge Corona Crisis management cell Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.