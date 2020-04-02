UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizing Bike-through Gate Installed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:28 AM

Sanitizing bike-through gate installed

Sanitizing bike-through gate has been installed at Fawara chowk, here on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sanitizing bike-through gate has been installed at Fawara chowk, here on Wednesday.

MPAs Maulana Muavia Azam, Rana Shahbaz and Col. (retd) Ghazanfar Qureshi, Advisor to CM Punjab Faisal Hayat Jabbuwana and Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti formally inaugurated the gate.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

16 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Tunisia presses Security Council to call for urgen ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to curb COVID-19: Zartag Gul

3 minutes ago

Minister orders crackdown against hoarders

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.