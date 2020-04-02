Sanitizing bike-through gate installed

Sanitizing bike-through gate has been installed at Fawara chowk, here on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sanitizing bike-through gate has been installed at Fawara chowk, here on Wednesday.

MPAs Maulana Muavia Azam, Rana Shahbaz and Col. (retd) Ghazanfar Qureshi, Advisor to CM Punjab Faisal Hayat Jabbuwana and Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti formally inaugurated the gate.