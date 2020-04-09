UrduPoint.com
Sanitizing Walk-through Gate Installed At Vegetable Market Jarranwala

Thu 09th April 2020

Sanitizing walk-through gate installed at vegetable market Jarranwala

The district administration has installed a sanitizing walk-through gate at the entrance of vegetable market Jarranwala in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has installed a sanitizing walk-through gate at the entrance of vegetable market Jarranwala in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Now all the people will enter in the market through this gate and they will be disinfected with chlorine fog system installed in the gate.

Chairman Market Committee Jarranwla Mirza Arshad Baig, President vegetable market Chaudhry Zeeshan Jutt, General Secretary Sajid Sulehri and others inaugurated the gate on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Four to five people with suitable distance can go through the gate at a time.

