Sanitizing walk-through gates install in hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Four sanitizing walk-through gates have been installed at the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital (GMMC) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the hospital premises.

The Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Taleem Akhtar Khamisani said on Tuesday that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was also doing chlorine spray in A&E, OPDs.