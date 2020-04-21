UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizing Walk-through Gates Install In Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:01 PM

Sanitizing walk-through gates install in hospital

Four sanitizing walk-through gates have been installed at the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital (GMMC) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the hospital premises

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Four sanitizing walk-through gates have been installed at the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital (GMMC) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the hospital premises.

The Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Taleem Akhtar Khamisani said on Tuesday that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was also doing chlorine spray in A&E, OPDs.

Related Topics

Sukkur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Georg ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Reasons to Introduce Boundary Regim ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-Free Costa Deliziosa Cruise to Dock in Genoa ..

2 minutes ago

China provides medical aid to Palestine to fight C ..

4 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema calls on DC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.