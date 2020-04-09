UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitizing Walkthrough Gates Being Installed In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

The district administration has launched a compressive programme featuring sanitization and spraying disinfectant at various places in the city to curb spread of coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched a compressive programme featuring sanitization and spraying disinfectant at various places in the city to curb spread of coronavirus.

As part of such measures, the administration has started installing sanitizer walkthrough gates at different places of the city and special vehicles had been acquired to spray disinfectant at entry and exit routes among other points to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair said the district administration was fully geared up to effectively tackle emergency situation and those measures would help avert the pandemic, the DC added.

He said that the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Rescue1122 used to jointly perform this job but now with induction of this new equipment, the capacity to counter the threat of coronavirus would further enhance.

