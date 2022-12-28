UrduPoint.com

Saniya Safi Posted As ADC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022

Saniya Safi posted as ADC

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Saniya Safi (PAS BPS-17) as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Saniya Safi (PAS BPS-17) as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General).

In a notification issued here on Wednesday, she was posted in her own pay and scale against the vacant post in the public interest with immediate effect.

Prior to current appointment, Saniya Safi was serving in Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

