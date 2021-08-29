(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accompanied by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani went to the residence of Balochistan Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in Barkhan Balochistan.

Usman Buzdar and Sadiq Sanjarani condoled with Abdul Rehman Khetran over the sad demise of his mother and extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members, said a handout issued here.

The Chief Minister and Chairman Senate offered Fateha for the departed soul. They termed the death of a mother a great tragedy as there is no substitute of such a priceless blessing.

They also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.