UrduPoint.com

Sanjarni Felicitates People Of Sindh On Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Sanjarni felicitates people of Sindh on culture day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday felicitated the people of Sindh living in Pakistan and around the world on Sindhi culture day which was celebrated on Sunday.

The chairman extended his greetings to the people of Sindh in a message issued by his office and said that the land of Sindh was the cradle of one of the most beautiful and old civilization in the world.

Today is the day to celebrate the love of the Sindhi language and to highlight the importance and traditions of Sindhi culture, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

