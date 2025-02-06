Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In reference to Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Kashmir Kabaddi Cup was played at FDA City by Faisalabad Development Authority in collaboration with Kabaddi Association.

Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club beat Azad Kabaddi Club UK409 by 36-33 points and won the title.

The winner was awarded with a trophy and Rs. 300,000 in cash while runner up was given a trophy and Rs. 200,000 in cash. Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest while Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was guest of honour.

FDA officers, office bearers of Kabaddi Association and a large number of Kabaddi fans were present in the ground.