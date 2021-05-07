UrduPoint.com
Sanjrai To Leave For Djibouti On May 13

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Djibouti on May 13 on a four-day visit on the special invitation of the President of Djibouti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Djibouti on May 13 on a four-day visit on the special invitation of the President of Djibouti.

Chairman Senate will attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh on May 15 at a special invitation.

During the visit, Chairman will also hold meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Djibouti.

The Chairman Senate meetings with the Speaker of the Djibouti National Assembly, Minister of Budget, Minister of Energy and Minister of Communications and Information Technology are also part of the schedule.

Earlier, a parliamentary delegation from Djibouti visited Pakistan in January 2021.

