Sanjrani Addresses Retiring Senators At Farewell Gathering
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani thanked all Senators for their unwavering commitment to the honorable conduct of the Senate, acknowledging the valuable contributions of the outgoing members.
He emphasized that their efforts and services would serve as a guiding light for new members, contributing to the sustainable development of Pakistan.
He expressed these views while addressing Senators at a farewell dinner hosted in honor of outgoing Senators from the Upper House of the Parliament.
In his speech, the Chairman recognized the collaborative efforts and cooperation of the Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar, and the Leader of the Opposition, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, along with leaders of other parliamentary parties in promoting high values and ensuring harmonious proceedings in the House.
Highlighting the professionalism and political insight of the Senators, the Chairman Senate credited their active participation in legislative debates and committee meetings for the effectiveness of the Senate's proceedings. He applauded their collective efforts to interpret public sentiments and address national aspirations, contributing significantly to the survival of democracy.
Chairman Senate took pride in the achievements of the Senate during challenging times, noting the nation's collective efforts to protect national interests and achieve remarkable successes.
He also mentioned key reforms in the internal procedures and rules of the Senate aligned with international standards.
The Chairman highlighted the Senate's achievements in parliamentary diplomacy, building relationships with parliamentary chambers worldwide and signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Libyan Parliament. He acknowledged initiatives such as the Education Parliamentarians Caucus, promoting education for all, and the establishment of a parliamentary budget in collaboration with the Congressional Budget Office.
Moreover, the Chairman Senate outlined the Senate's commitment to e-enablement, emphasizing the Digital Senate initiative to modernize information technology (IT) infrastructure. He credited these measures for a clear improvement in the Senate's overall functioning, setting an example for other institutions.
In conclusion, the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani thanked the Senate Secretariat, administration, officers, staff, and media friends for their dedicated efforts. He called for unity among the nation as the Senate enters a new phase of democratic governance, expressing confidence that unity will lead to a bright future of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur visits hospital reviewed cleanliness arrangements7 minutes ago
-
Nutrition festival, walk held at Women University7 minutes ago
-
Swindler gang busted, shops sealed7 minutes ago
-
Man held with 50 kites7 minutes ago
-
Squads formed for crackdown on beggars7 minutes ago
-
IWMI holds national consultation workshop17 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University holds Dangal event17 minutes ago
-
PEC fails to conduct test at PEF schools17 minutes ago
-
Business community demands 20-year economic recovery plan26 minutes ago
-
Nisar Khuhro, Mehtab Dahar, two others sworn in as MPA27 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on Women’s day27 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses 16 road construction, repair projects27 minutes ago