Sanjrani, Afridi Condemn Attacks On Minority Worship Places

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday denounced attacks on the minority worship places and properties in Jaranwala

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday denounced attacks on the minority worship places and properties in Jaranwala.

Such acts were in direct violation of Pakistan's laws and Constitution, which could not be tolerated, they added, urging all parties involved in the incidents to exercise restraint and uphold the sanctity of places of worship.

They also called on local authorities to take effective measures for bringing the situation under control.

Highlighting the importance of promoting peace and love among all communities, the Senate leadership underscored the necessity of demonstrating tolerance and patience for the sake of co-existence.

They urged both provincial and Federal governments to conduct thorough investigations into the incidents and ensure appropriate actions were taken against those involved in the violence.

"Upholding the principles of tolerance and patience is essential for maintaining harmonious relations among the communities," they added.

