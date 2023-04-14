UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani, Afridi Condole With Senator Chandio Over His Brother Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Thursday visited Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio's residence and condoled over the demise of his brother.

They were accompanied by Senators Nasibullah Bazai and Abdul Qadir.

The Chairman and Senators extended their condolences and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased brother of Maula Bakhsh Chandio.

The Chairman of the Senate also paid tribute to the deceased's political and social services.

"May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family and loved ones," said the Chairman on the occasion.

