Sanjrani, Afridi Meet Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 08:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday met with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi and appreciated the role of Senate in the process of law making for the interest of country.

During the meeting held here at Governor House, they discussed the law making process, political situation of Pakistan and issues related to Balochistan. Expressing concern on the situation of brutality in Kashmir and Palestine, they urged the United Nations and Human Rights Institutions to take action.

The Governor appreciated the role of Senate in law making and said the government believed in the strengthening of all institutions including Parliament. "We are strengthening the democracy in the country. We are moving forward along with allies in the country including Balochistan and all the decisions are made with the consent of allies. We will make Pakistan a peaceful, developed and strong country by working together," he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there was no doubt that the development of Balochistan was essential for the prosperity of Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was working for the betterment of all provinces, he added. "It is our utmost priority to provide the facilities of health and education to the people of Balochistan. We are providing clean drinking water from the platform of Sarwar Foundation, he said and added, "As an elder brother Punjab stands with Balochistan and we will support them in every difficulty."Chaiman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said, "PTI and our party are at same page for the development of Balochistan. We will ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people." Everyone had to think beyond political interests to tackle the challenges of the country, he said and added the strength of the Parliament was the strength of democracy and nation.

