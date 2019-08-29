UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Announces 3-member Panel Of Presiding Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday announced a three-member panel presiding officers to conduct the business of session of the House in the absence of chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The panel is consisted of Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman during the ongoing session.

