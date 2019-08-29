Sanjrani Announces 3-member Panel Of Presiding Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:18 PM
Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday announced a three-member panel presiding officers to conduct the business of session of the House in the absence of chairman and Deputy Chairman
The panel is consisted of Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman during the ongoing session.