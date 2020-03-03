UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Announces 3-member Panel Of Presiding Officers

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday announced a three-member panel presiding officers to conduct business of the session of the house in the absence of chairman and deputy chairman.

The panel is consisted of senators Rukhsana Zuberi, Seemee Ezdi and Nuzhat Sadiq who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the chairman and deputy chairman during the ongoing session.

