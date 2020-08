Sanjrani announces panel of chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad SadiqSanjraniThursday announced a three-memberpanelof presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator, MuhammadJaved Abbasi, Mirza Muhammad Afridiand Gul Bashra would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.