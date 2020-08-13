Sanjrani announces panel of chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday announced a three-member panel of presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Gul Bashra would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.