Sanjrani Announces Panel Of Chairperson

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three-member panel of presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of chairman and deputy chairman.

Senator Ali Zaffar, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi and Samina Mumtaz Zehri would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

The House offered Fateha for the victims who died in the recent flood that hit various parts of the country. The house also offered Fateha for the army personnel martyred in the helicopter crash last night. Maulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha.

