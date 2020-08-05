Sanjrani announces panel of chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday announced a three member panel of presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator, Kashoo Bai, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Mushtaq Ahmad would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.