Sanjrani Announces Panel Of Chairperson

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday announced a three member panel of presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator, Kashoo Bai, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Mushtaq Ahmad would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

