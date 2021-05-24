UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Announces Panel Of Presiding Officers For Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sanjrani announces panel of presiding officers for Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced panel of presiding officers to conduct the proceedings of 311th Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senate Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Humanyun Khan and Senator Khalida Ateeb would conduct the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament.

