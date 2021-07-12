Sanjrani announces panel of presiding officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three member panel of presiding officers for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in the absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Senator Naseema Ehsan and Senator Walid Iqbal would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy chairman.