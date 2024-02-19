Sanjrani announces three member panel of chairpersons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Dilawar Khan, would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.