Open Menu

Sanjrani Announces Three Member Panel Of Chairpersons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sanjrani announces three member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Dilawar Khan, would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Related Topics

Senate Business Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

8 minutes ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan