Sanjrani Announces Three Member Panel Of Chairpersons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.
Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Dilawar Khan, would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.
Recent Stories
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fertilizers vital to increase per acre produce: agronomists8 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders8 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of London-Based Kashmiri heroes8 minutes ago
-
DC seeks report for new development schemes8 minutes ago
-
Equipping students with IT, AI crying need of hour: Governor18 minutes ago
-
Kalam receives 24 inches of snowfall18 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting18 minutes ago
-
'Supply of food items at low prices being ensured'28 minutes ago
-
New building of museum at Shang Dynasty capital site to open this month28 minutes ago
-
City receives drizzle48 minutes ago
-
First Islamic countries' fashion, beauty industries festival in Istanbul from May 1848 minutes ago
-
750 litres contaminated milk discarded48 minutes ago