UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Announces To Form Parliamentary Committee To Examine Swati's Video Leak Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday announced to form a parliamentary committee to examine Senator Azam Swati's leaked video issue and then compile a report.

In a statement, he said, members of all the political parties in the Senate would be part of the parliamentary committee.

He said the committee would prepare the report and present it before the House.

The chairman said the issue of the video leak of Azam Swati was "shocking".

"Senator Azam Swati is like my elder brother; I have family relations with him," Sanjrani said.

