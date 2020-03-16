UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Appeals Nation To Pray Almighty To Protect Them From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:06 PM

Sanjrani appeals nation to pray Almighty to protect them from coronavirus

Senate Chairman and Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed the entire nation to pray the Almighty Allah to circumvent the coronavirus' outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman and Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed the entire nation to pray the Almighty Allah to circumvent the coronavirus' outbreak in the country.

In a video message, he said, "The whole nation should come out from their homes at 10:30 am and pray to the Allah Almighty, to protect them from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

"He also advised the people to avoid shaking hands and embracing each other as a safety measure. "Preventive measures are imperative in the current situation" he added.

Sanjrani urged people to keep distance while having conversation and refrain from unnecessary gathering.

Related Topics

Senate From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in La ..

8 minutes ago

No Alternative Dates to April 22 Vote on Constitut ..

9 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler suspending production at most Europe ..

9 minutes ago

ECNEC approves Winder Dam, Kachhi Canal projects, ..

10 minutes ago

Poland Suspends Domestic Flights to Prevent COVID- ..

9 minutes ago

Liberia confirms first coronavirus case

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.