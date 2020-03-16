Sanjrani appeals nation to pray Almighty to protect them from coronavirus

Senate Chairman and Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed the entire nation to pray the Almighty Allah to circumvent the coronavirus' outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman and Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed the entire nation to pray the Almighty Allah to circumvent the coronavirus' outbreak in the country.

In a video message, he said, "The whole nation should come out from their homes at 10:30 am and pray to the Allah Almighty, to protect them from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

"He also advised the people to avoid shaking hands and embracing each other as a safety measure. "Preventive measures are imperative in the current situation" he added.

Sanjrani urged people to keep distance while having conversation and refrain from unnecessary gathering.