Sanjrani Appeals To Nation To Support 'Earth Day' By Showing Love For Planet

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday appealed to the nation to support "Earth Day" by showing love for the planet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday appealed to the nation to support "Earth Day" by showing love for the planet.

The Senate chairman, in his message on the World Earth Day 2022, said through celebrating 'Earth Day' the importance of the environment was being highlighted all over the world.

"The climate change is directly or indirectly affecting human lives," he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined that steps were being taken within the country as per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations and all over the globe to combat the threats posed by climate change and global warming.

"Landmark steps have been taken in the recent past and these initiatives have been acknowledged worldwide," he added.

"The Parliament of Pakistan has played an effective role in this regard and has adopted a comprehensive strategy along with legislation to make the environment humane and minimize the negative effects of climate change", the Senate chairman observed.

