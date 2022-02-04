UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Appreciates Canadian PM's Decision To Appoint Special Representative On Islamophobia

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday appreciated the decision of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to appoint a Special Representative on Islamophobia.

"Timely action taken Justin Trudeau on Islamophobia was in support of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan's repeated demands at international forums," he said during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Glamor.

The Chairman Senate wished Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the people of Canada well and said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's social and societal policies are commendable, said a news release.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that attitudes free from racial discrimination, justice and equality are essential for the promotion of world peace and developed countries can play an important role in ensuring respect for basic human rights in Occupied Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman noted that trade cooperation between the two countries could improve the quality of life in the entire region.

He commended Wendy Glamor's efforts to promote the Winter Games in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The Canadian High Commissioner commended Pakistan's role in Afghanistan and the regional security situation.

