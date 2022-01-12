Sanjrani arrives in Islamabad after funeral of his younger brother

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday after attending his younger brother Salar Khan Sanjrani's funeral who succumbed to injuries in a car crash incident

The Senate Chairman would be available for Fateha and condolences at his residence in Islamabad for his younger brother Salar Khan sad demise, said a news release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

On Saturday evening, Salar Khan Sanjrani, the youngest brother of Chairman Senate died in car accident when he was travelling to his hometown from Karachi.