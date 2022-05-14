UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Arrives UAE Embassy, Offer Condolences On Sad Demise Of UAE President

Published May 14, 2022

Sanjrani arrives UAE embassy, offer condolences on sad demise of UAE President

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday arrived at the UAE embassy and offered condolences on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday arrived at the UAE embassy and offered condolences on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Chairman accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, Senator Prince Umer, Moulana Haideri, Abdul Qadir, Dost Muhammad and Naseebullah Bazai, said a news release.

Sadiq Sanjrani while offering his heartfelt sympathies on the sad demise wrote in the condolence book that the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a huge loss not only for the Royal family and our brethren of UAE but also for the people of Pakistan and entire Muslim Ummah.

In him we lost a true friend, dynamic leader and a gifted visionary.

"I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Royal family, government and people of UAE" Sanjrani stated "May Allah elevate the departed soul to highest places in Jannah. Aameen", he added.

