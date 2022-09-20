Sanjrani asks EU to play role for protecting rights of IOJK people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday expressed the hope that European Union will play its due role in protecting the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and facilitate efforts for peace and stability in the region.

He expressed these views during separate meetings with the delegation comprising of Chairman and board of Directors of WorldBridge group of companies, Kingdom of Cambodia and Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights of European Parliament Ms Maria Rena.

During the meetings, various issues including human rights violations by the Indian government in IOJK, threats of climate change and ways to tackle it, enhancing economic ties, exploring investment opportunities and recent flash flood situation in Pakistan came under discussion.

Talking to Ms Maria Rena, who led the delegation of the European Parliament, Sanjrani underlined that Pakistan had been badly affected by catastrophes of Climate change, adding that despite contribution of less than one percent in emitting the global greenhouse gases, Pakistan's geographical location was making it extremely vulnerable to climate change. Due to the scale of the challenge, Pakistan needs help and support, he said.

We are not only in need of financing that allows Pakistan to build more climate-resilient infrastructure and communities but firm support is needed to advocate our stance on climate change to the international community", he maintained.

Regarding the recent flood in Pakistan, he called for collective action to tackle the rehabilitation issues.

"Pakistan continues to play an active role in international peace-building and conflict resolution to establish a free and fair world for all and hopes that the international community would also play its due role", Sanjrani underscored.

He stressed that the innocent people of the IOJK had been subjected to the worst form of human rights abuses following the illegal and unilateral actions of the Indian government to alter the special status of the region on August 5, 2019. The innocent people of the IOJK are looking towards the international champions of human rights, peacekeeping bodies and human rights watchdogs to take cognizance of this matter and raise voice of the voiceless Kashmiri people at international forums, he added.

Talking to the Cambodian delegation led by Chairman of WorldBridge group of companies, Mr Naek Okhna Rithy Saer, the Chairman Senate called for enriching trade ties and exploring new investment opportunities. Trade between the two countries currently stands at $ 30 million which needs to be further reached to its full potential, he said.

While hailing the services of WorldBridge Group of Companies, Sanjrani underlined that WorldBridge has an excellent investment portfolio of diverse sectors under its holding with logistics being the foundation of the group from the very start. He termed Mr Rithy's vision of SME Clustering to provide an ecosystem and bridge the gap between FDI and SMEs as revolutionary.

He said that Cambodia should to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan as the country was providing ample opportunities to invest in healthcare, real estate, energy and agriculture sectors. "In the aftermaths of COVID-19, the tourism sector of Cambodia and Pakistan is affected dearly. While Pakistan's tourism sector is still way off from its true potential, thereby providing excellent investment opportunity", Sanjrani remarked.

Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Zarqa Suharwardy, Fawzia Arshad, Afnan Ullah, Pir Sabir Shah and Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan were also present during the meeting with the members of the European Parliament.