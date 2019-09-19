Sanjrani asks international community to resolve Kashmir issue

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the international community should immediately resolve the Kashmir issue and India should grant Kashmiris their right to self determination and stop violations of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the international community should immediately resolve the Kashmir issue and India should grant Kashmiris their right to self determination and stop violations of human rights.

Speaking at the National Parliamentarian Conference here, he said the conference was convened to express solidarity with Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control.

Kashmir issue had become the most important issue in the world, he added.

He said the conference was reflective of the determination and resolve of Pakistan to support the Kashmiris who were striving to achieve their freedom and basic human rights.

He said for the last 44 days, curfew had been imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir and life of the Kashmiris was made miserable.

There was humanitarian crisis and severe shortage of food and medicines in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Sanjrani said Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris so that they could get freedom from India.

Pakistan will persuade the international community to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, he added.

He said the conference sent a clear message to the Indian government that it should stop genocide and human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

The United Nations Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and human rights organisations should help stop massacre and brutalities in Kashmir, he added.