UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Asks State Bank Of Pakistan To Extend Soft Loans To Agri, Livestock Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:19 AM

Sanjrani asks State Bank of Pakistan to extend soft loans to agri, livestock sectors

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday asked the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the private sector and ensure provision of loans on easy terms and conditions for strengthening the economy and providing conducive environment for investment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday asked the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the private sector and ensure provision of loans on easy terms and conditions for strengthening the economy and providing conducive environment for investment in the country.

He stated this while talking to the Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir here at Parliament House.

Chairman Senate further directed Governor State Bank to ensure easy loans for investment in agriculture, mineral and livestock sectors and to the youth all over the country especially in Balochistan.

Chairman appreciated the efforts of the federal government for controlling the inflation. He said that there was a dire need to overcome trade deficit by promoting export oriented policies and facilitating the local industry to produce the products compatible with the international standards and rates.

Sanjrani said that the creation of conducive environment for investment would not only generate opportunities for new jobs but also increase the potential of the local industry for competing in international markets.

Governor State Bank apprised the Senate Chairman about the different initiatives and monetary policies introduced by the present regime and expressed the hope that these will be fruitful for the progress of the country.

He also assured the Chairman Senate that he would soon visit Balochistan and will direct the Zarai Taraqiati bank and other banks for providing easy loans for agriculture, mining and livestock sectors in addition to the provision of small loans for the youth of Balochistan.

He said that Central Bank will also consult the relevant stakeholders in this regard.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Parliament Agriculture Visit Bank Progress Market All Government Industry Jobs Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.