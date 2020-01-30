Sanjrani asks State Bank of Pakistan to extend soft loans to agri, livestock sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday asked the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the private sector and ensure provision of loans on easy terms and conditions for strengthening the economy and providing conducive environment for investment in the country.

He stated this while talking to the Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir here at Parliament House.

Chairman Senate further directed Governor State Bank to ensure easy loans for investment in agriculture, mineral and livestock sectors and to the youth all over the country especially in Balochistan.

Chairman appreciated the efforts of the federal government for controlling the inflation. He said that there was a dire need to overcome trade deficit by promoting export oriented policies and facilitating the local industry to produce the products compatible with the international standards and rates.

Sanjrani said that the creation of conducive environment for investment would not only generate opportunities for new jobs but also increase the potential of the local industry for competing in international markets.

Governor State Bank apprised the Senate Chairman about the different initiatives and monetary policies introduced by the present regime and expressed the hope that these will be fruitful for the progress of the country.

He also assured the Chairman Senate that he would soon visit Balochistan and will direct the Zarai Taraqiati bank and other banks for providing easy loans for agriculture, mining and livestock sectors in addition to the provision of small loans for the youth of Balochistan.

He said that Central Bank will also consult the relevant stakeholders in this regard.