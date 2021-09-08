UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Assures PANAH To Probe Delay In Health Levy Bill Implementation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sanjrani assures PANAH to probe delay in Health Levy Bill implementation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman met Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Wednesday who assured him to probe the delay in implementation of Health Levy Bill.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate said the health of the people was the priority of the government, said a news release.

"We are trying to provide health related facilities to the people on equal basis so that a healthy society can be formed. In this regard, the government is implementing various projects," he added.

On the occasion, General Secretary and Director Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman told the Chairman Senate that PANAH was educating the people about heart disease for the last 37 years. "Tobacco use is one of the major causes of heart and various diseases.

The WHO has declared smoking to be the killer of half the consumers, Health Levy Bill has been Introduced In Federal Cabinet with PANAH and civil society efforts to prevent it," he underlined.

He said it was approved with the consent of the Prime Minister, but could not be implemented despite the passage of more than two years. Delays in the implementation of the Health Levy Bill have led to an increase in public illnesses.

To address this, he said the implementation of the Health Levy Bill is essential, which will reduce the health burden of Rs. 615 billion per annum and to generate additional revenue of Rs. 55 billion, which will bring prosperity to the country, he added.

On this, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani said that the PANAH efforts were commendable where relevant agencies would be asked about the reasons for the delay in the implementation of the Health Levy Bill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Civil Society Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

42 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

57 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.