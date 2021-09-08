Sanjrani assures PANAH to probe delay in Health Levy Bill implementation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman met Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Wednesday who assured him to probe the delay in implementation of Health Levy Bill.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate said the health of the people was the priority of the government, said a news release.

"We are trying to provide health related facilities to the people on equal basis so that a healthy society can be formed. In this regard, the government is implementing various projects," he added.

On the occasion, General Secretary and Director Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman told the Chairman Senate that PANAH was educating the people about heart disease for the last 37 years. "Tobacco use is one of the major causes of heart and various diseases.

The WHO has declared smoking to be the killer of half the consumers, Health Levy Bill has been Introduced In Federal Cabinet with PANAH and civil society efforts to prevent it," he underlined.

He said it was approved with the consent of the Prime Minister, but could not be implemented despite the passage of more than two years. Delays in the implementation of the Health Levy Bill have led to an increase in public illnesses.

To address this, he said the implementation of the Health Levy Bill is essential, which will reduce the health burden of Rs. 615 billion per annum and to generate additional revenue of Rs. 55 billion, which will bring prosperity to the country, he added.

On this, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani said that the PANAH efforts were commendable where relevant agencies would be asked about the reasons for the delay in the implementation of the Health Levy Bill.