Sanjrani Boards On Diplomatic Visit To Russia

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 11:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a delegation of Senators, has commenced a four-day visit to Russia at the invitation of the esteemed Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Mativenko.

The chairman Senate and his accompanying delegation arrived at Moscow's Domodedovo airport, where they were warmly received at the VIP lounge, a press release received here from Moscow on Monday said.

The distinguished delegation was greeted by Chizhov Vladimir Alekseevich, the head of the group on cooperation between the Federation Council and the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, representing the Russian side.

Additionally, Shafqat Ali Khan, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, was present to welcome the delegation on behalf of Pakistan.

During this visit, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia, foster political cooperation, and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in various fields of mutual interest.

